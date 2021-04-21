Blackcats golf team second in tri-match

The Fredericktown High School golf team took second place in a tri-match, against North County and Arcadia Valley, April 13, at St. Francois Country Club. The Raiders shot a 168 to win the match. The Cats shot 188, and Arcadia Valley totaled 257.
Individually, Dalton Winick had shot 44, Grant Ebert and Garrett Ward each shot 46, Eli Aslinger shot 52, Grant Wagner shot 55 and Micah Heisler shot 56.
April 14, the Blackcats participated in the Ste. Genevieve Dragon Invitational. Fredericktown finished eighth out of 14 teams with a team score of 396. Ebert shot 89, Ward shot 100, Winick shot 105, Aslinger shot 116, and Wesley DuLaney shot 102.
The Cats will play a home match, Thursday.