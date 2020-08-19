Blackcats hold 'sports drink' scrimmage

The Fredericktown High School football team held its annual sports drink scrimmage, Saturday night at Blackcats Stadium.
Cats' fans donated sports drinks for the team to use this season and got to watch the team members run some plays against one another in preparation for the 2020 season.
Fredericktown plays in its pre-season jamboree, Friday night at Dexter. Besides the host Bearcats, FHS will face Caruthersville and Poplar Bluff in the scrimmage.
