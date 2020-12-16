Blackcats improve to 5-1

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won five games in a row, including three road games last week.

Fredericktown won 47-40, Friday, at Perryville.

The Cats got off to a slow start, trailing 14-9 after one quarter. With 16 points in the second quarter, Fredericktown was able to take a 25-23 lead at the half. Both teams scored seven in the third quarter. In the fourth, FHS scored 15 points, as the Cats were 11-14 from the free throw line.

Nate Miller led the Cats with 23 points. Andrew Starkey scored 13, Matthew Starkey scored six, Lane Sikes scored four points, and Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored one.

Thursday, the Blackcats won 64-53, at Herculaneum. Fredericktown jumped to a 23-15 lead in the first quarter and led 36-28 at halftime. A 13-7 third quarter gave the Cats a 49-35 lead.

Miller led the Cats with a season-high 30 points. Andrew Starkey scored 18, Matthew Starkey scored six, and Sikes and Dunnahoo each scored five.

December 7, the Cats won 63-42, at Kingston. Miller led the Cats with 22 points. Andrew Starkey scored 21, Matthew Starkey and Dunnahoo each scored eight, and Sikes and Malachi Kyle each scored two points.