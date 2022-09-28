Blackcats lose 34-7 to Trojans

For the second week in a row, the Fredericktown High School football team scored first, but was unable to put any more points on the board.

Friday, the Blackcats lost 34-7, at Potosi.

The Cats jumped out to an early lead on a 22-yard touchdown run by Garrett Marler. It was 7-0 with 10:29 to play in the first quarter.

The Trojans scored late in the first quarter, but the Cats still led 7-6 entering the second. Potosi scored three second-quarter touchdowns to take a 28-7 lead at halftime.

The Trojans had the only score in the second half.

Garrett Marler led the Cats with 53 yards rushing and the touchdown. Carter Cheaney completed six of 12 passes for 91 yards. Nolan Holland completed three passes for 37 yards. Easton Wood caught five passes for 93 yards.

On defense, Wood and Ethan Marler each had eight total tackles. LeeAndrea Catchings and Garrett Marler each had an interception.

Fredericktown hosts De Soto for homecoming, Friday night. The Dragons are 1-4 and coming off a 27-6 loss to Windsor.