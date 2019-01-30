Try 1 month for 99¢

Following a tight first half,  the visiting Blackcats were outscored by ten in the second half, Friday night.

North County defeated FHS, 70-58.

Fredericktown jumped to a 16-11 first quarter lead as Logan Winkelman scored nine points. The Raiders came back to take a narrow 30-28 lead into halftime. 

The Raiders stretched the lead with an 18-11 third quarter.

Winkelman led the Cats with 20 points. Grant Shankle scored 12, Seth Laut had eight, Noah Korokis had six, Dylan St. Clair scored five, Colton Rehkop had four, and Alex Sikes scored three points.

The Cats will play Saturday in the MAAA Tournament.

