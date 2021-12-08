Blackcats lose close game to Kingston

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost 52-44 to Kingston, Monday night, here.
Fredericktown trailed 11-10 after one quarter. The Cats scored the first nine points of the second quarter to take a 19-11 lead. Then, the Cougars scored the final 11 of the half to to grab a 22-19 lead.
Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 19 points, Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored 14, and Riley Fraire scored seven. Fraire and Matthew Starkey each grabbed ten rebounds.
The Blackcats host Perryville, Friday night for homecoming.