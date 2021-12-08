 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blackcats lose close game to Kingston

andrew starkey

Fredericktown's Andrew Starkey shoots over two Kingston defenders.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost 52-44 to Kingston, Monday night, here.

Fredericktown trailed 11-10 after one quarter. The Cats scored the first nine points of the second quarter to take a 19-11 lead. Then, the Cougars scored the final 11 of the half to to grab a 22-19 lead.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 19 points, Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored 14, and Riley Fraire scored seven. Fraire and Matthew Starkey each grabbed ten rebounds.

The Blackcats host Perryville, Friday night for homecoming.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News