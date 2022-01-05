Blackcats lose in consolation final

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team advanced to the finals of the consolation bracket in the 66th Annual Central Christmas Tournament, Dec. 27-31.

The 11th-seeded Cats lost the consolation final, 47-35 to No. 9 Potosi, Friday afternoon, completing a stretch of four games in four days.

Potosi’s Gabe Brawley scored the first five points of the game and the Trojans’ first nine, as they took a 9-6 lead on the Cats. Fredericktown cut the deficit to 10-8 on a Cohlbe Dunnahoo basket, but the Trojans got a pair of 3-pointers to lead 16-9. Andrew Starkey scored twice in the final 90 seconds of the quarter and the Cats trailed 18-13 after one.

Potosi outscored the Cats 7-6 in the second quarter to lead 25-19 at the half. The Cats scored another six in the third quarter, as Potosi took a 35-25 lead.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 17 points in the game. Matthew Starkey scored seven, Dunnahoo scored six, Riley Fraire scored three, and Lane Sikes scored two points.

Fredericktown reached the consolation final by knocking off No. 10 Herculaneum, 40-31, Thursday afternoon.

Fredericktown scored the first two baskets of the game, but Herculaneum made the next two, including a 3-pointer to take a 5-4 lead with 3:55 to play in the first quarter. The Cats scored six straight to end the period with a 10-5 lead.

Fredericktown scored the first two baskets of the second quarter to increase its lead to 14-5. The Blackcats led 19-15 at halftime, as Dunnahoo scored ten points.

Herculaneum trimmed the lead to 24-22 entering the final period.

Andrew Starkey opened the fourth quarter with two straight baskets, and Herculaneum got no closer than six points the rest of the way. The Cats made 10-14 free throw attempts in the final period to seal the victory.

Dunnahoo led the Cats with 13 points. Andrew Starkey scored 12, Sikes scored eight, Riley Fraire scored four, and Matthew Starkey scored three.

Wednesday morning, the Cats defeated No. 14 Crystal City, 57-51.

Fredericktown jumped to an 11-9 lead after one quarter and led 27-20 at halftime. Andrew Starkey had 12 first half points to lead the Cats. The Hornets trimmed the lead to six points, 41-35 entering the final quarter.

In the game, Andrew Starkey finished with 25 points. Dunnahoo scored 12, Zander Stephens scored seven, Fraire scored five, and Sikes and Matthew Starkey each scored four.

Fredericktown opened the tournament by closing out Tuesday night’s slate of eight games. The Cats lost to No. 6 seed Ste. Genevieve, 54-33.

The Dragons jumped to a 19-6 first quarter lead, as Rudy Flieg scored eight points. A 17-7 second quarter made it 36-13 at the half. Both teams scored nine in the third quarter.

For the Cats, Andrew Starkey led with nine points. Matthew Starkey scored seven, Stephens scored six, Fraire and Sikes each scored four, and Jerry Couch scored three.

The Cats host Central, Friday night.

