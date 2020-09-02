Blackcats lose opener to Blue Jays

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High School football team opened the 2020 season with a 41-6 loss to Jefferson, Friday, here.

Fredericktown received the opening kickoff but was unable to move the ball. After a punt, Jefferson went 67 yards on seven plays, capped off by a 39-yard touchdown pass from Drew Breeze to Will Schnitzler. Will Breeze's PAT made it 7-0 with 7:25 to play in the first quarter.

Jefferson's Dylan Schnitzler scored on a one-yard run with 3:33 to play in the first. He scored again on a 55-yard punt return to make it 21-0 with 10:02 to play in the half. The final score of the first half came on a Drew Breeze to Will Breeze 45-yard pass and run to make it 27-0 at the break.

The same connection, Drew Breeze to Will Breeze, scored on a 48-yard pass play in the third quarter. Late in the third, the Blue Jays Sean Usery scored on a 7-yard run to make it 41-0.

Neither team was able to score in the first 11 minutes of the fourth quarter. Jefferson had the ball with under 30 seconds left, when the Cats' TJ Bowling recovered a fumble and ran 80 yards to the end zone to break up the shutout.

The Cats will play Friday night at Herman High School. The Bearcats defeated Montgomery County, 16-12, Friday night.