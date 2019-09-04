The Fredericktown High School football team opened the 2019 season with a 49-0 loss to Kennett, Friday, here.
Kennett scored on its opening drive to make it 7-0 with 6:16 to play in the first quarter. The Indians added a second touchdown late in the first quarter. Kennett then scored four times in the final 7:17 of the second quarter to take a 42-0 lead at halftime. The last touchdown came with 6:40 to play in the third quarter.
On the road--Now, the Cats will play three straight games away from Blackcats Stadium, beginning this Friday at Herculaneum. The battle of the Blackcats will kickoff at 7 p.m., Sept. 6. Last week, Herculaneum defeated Cuba, 16-14.
Other scores of local interest: Cabool 52-Doniphan 2; St. Clair 17-Central 14; Perryville 14-De Soto 7; Ste. Genevieve 49-Dexter 7; Cape Central 28-North County 14; Potosi 44-Owensville 28; Valley 36-St. Vincent 7; Farmington 23-Union 13
