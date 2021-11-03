Blackcats lose playoff opener at Potosi

The Fredericktown High School football season came to a close, as the Cats lost 21-7, at Potosi in the opening round of district play.
It was the second time the two teams had met. September 10, the Trojans topped the Cats 61-20.
“Week three, Potosi scores on a pick six, then on four of their next five plays, ending the first quarter up 33-7,” Blackcats’ Head Coach Jacob Whitener said. “The next 12 minutes played a major turning point in the program to show how much grit and fight we could produce. Lane Sikes scored a 79-yard TD on a kick return at the end of the first quarter. Then we scored on two straight possessions. Blackcat Pride started showing and we grew astronomically from there forward.”
The Cats’ coaching staff awarded Defensive Player of the Week honors to the entire team defense following Friday night’s performance against Potosi.
“Week 10 brought out the best defensive fight our players have demonstrated all season,” Whitener said. “The Tale of Two Teams was a frequent talking point within our staff because we were uncertain week to week and even quarter to quarter which team would show up. Truthfully, we as a staff didn’t know how the kids would respond after Sunday evening’s unfortunate events, but I couldn’t have been more proud of them. This team showed true grit to fight for four quarters.”
The first quarter, Friday night, was a defensive battle, as neither team scored. Potosi got on the board first on a Blake Missey one-yard touchdown run coming with 7:31 to play in the first half. The score remained 7-0 at halftime.
Missey scored again with 9:09 to play in the third quarter to give the Trojans a 14-0 lead.
On Potosi’s next possession, T.J. Bowling recovered a fumble and the Cats took over. Following a long run by quarterback Carter Cheaney, Garrett Marler scored on a three-yard run to cut the Potosi lead to 14-7 with 11:30 to play in the game.
Potosi was driving for another score, when a holding penalty negated a touchdown run. On the next play, Fredericktown recovered another fumble and was looking to tie the game, but the Potosi defense got the ball back. The Trojans then drove down the field and Missey scored his third touchdown of the game with 7:30 to play.
“While the defense played tremendous, we could not get our offense to be a cohesive unit,” Whitener said. “It was unfortunate to see all the opportunities we had stretching the field but couldn’t connect. Ultimately, we let the game slip through our fingers by mental and physical errors on the offensive side.”
The Cats finished the season 3-5, winning two of their final three games.
“The second half of the season paid huge dividends to the buy-in that the players established into the progression of the program,” Whitener said. “This team has shown so much growth physically and mentally since their week 3 meeting against Potosi and it was evident Friday night.
“It was a tremendous ending to a roller coaster of a season. These seniors could have easily had a 5-5 season and went out with a better record which I know many of them wanted, but I couldn’t be more proud of their leadership down the back stretch of the season.”
Whitener and the staff are already looking forward to next season.
“As a coaching staff we have found that we need to make some transitions to develop returning players to different positions to better the future of the program and Friday Night’s performance demonstrated what we are capable of and what we need to drastically improve on,” he said. “When there are 18 starters sharing 22 starting positions and 9 of the 18 are first year players, first year starters or freshmen, it allows for growth. We are already prepping for next year to continue to lay the foundation for the future in Blackcat Valley.”