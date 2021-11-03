Blackcats lose playoff opener at Potosi

The first quarter, Friday night, was a defensive battle, as neither team scored. Potosi got on the board first on a Blake Missey one-yard touchdown run coming with 7:31 to play in the first half. The score remained 7-0 at halftime.

Missey scored again with 9:09 to play in the third quarter to give the Trojans a 14-0 lead.

On Potosi’s next possession, T.J. Bowling recovered a fumble and the Cats took over. Following a long run by quarterback Carter Cheaney, Garrett Marler scored on a three-yard run to cut the Potosi lead to 14-7 with 11:30 to play in the game.

Potosi was driving for another score, when a holding penalty negated a touchdown run. On the next play, Fredericktown recovered another fumble and was looking to tie the game, but the Potosi defense got the ball back. The Trojans then drove down the field and Missey scored his third touchdown of the game with 7:30 to play.

“While the defense played tremendous, we could not get our offense to be a cohesive unit,” Whitener said. “It was unfortunate to see all the opportunities we had stretching the field but couldn’t connect. Ultimately, we let the game slip through our fingers by mental and physical errors on the offensive side.”

The Cats finished the season 3-5, winning two of their final three games.