The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team's two most recent games were postponed due to inclement weather.
The Cats were scheduled to play Friday at Ste. Genevieve and Monday at home against Jefferson. The game at Ste. Genevieve will be played Jan. 27. There is no new date (at this time) for the game against Jefferson.
The Blackcats lost 39-35 to De Soto, Jan. 15.
The Cats led 14-10 after one quarter, as Alex Sikes and Seth Laut each had five points. The lead was 22-17 at the half. In the third quarter, the Dragons scored 12 to cut the FHS lead to 30-29.
Laut led the Cats with 12 points. Sikes scored 11, Grant Shankle scored eight, and Nate Miller had four points.
The Junior Varsity Cats defeated De Soto, 49-41. Lane Sikes led the Cats with 15 points. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored 13, and Matthew Starkey scored 11. Smallen had five, Rogers had four, and Heine scored one point.
The Cats host Farmington for homecoming, Friday night.
Girls basketball loses two road contests
The FHS girls basketball team dropped its two most recent games at Doniphan and Ste. Genevieve, last week.
January 14, the Cats lost 52-31, at Doniphan. Fredericktown led 12-9 after one quarter, but a 17-6 second quarter gave the home team a 26-18 lead at halftime.
Mallory Mathes led FHS with 18 points. Evann Davis and Linley Rehkop each scored four points. Kayleigh Slinkard scored three, and Kyndal Dodd had two. Dodd led with eight rebounds.
Thursday night, the Blackcats lost 68-34 at Ste. Genevieve. The Dragons jumped to a 19-3 lead in the first quarter and led 34-12 at the half.
Mathes led the Cats with 17 points. Kylee Maddox and Slinkard each had five. Dodd had four points and Rehkop scored three. Dodd led with eight rebounds.
The Cats host Farmington, Thursday.
