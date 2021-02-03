Blackcats lose to Panthers, Knights

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost to South Iron, 80-49, Jan. 26, here.

The top Class 1 team in Missouri visited FHS and jumped to a 19-11 lead in the first quarter. The Panthers increased their lead to 42-24 at the half and 64-39 after three quarters.

Cohlbe Dunnahoo led the Cats with 15 points. Matthew Starkey scored 14, Andrew Starkey added eight, Nate Miller scored five, Lane Sikes had three, and Levi Robinson and Dawson Buford each scored two points.

Friday night, the Cats were at Farmington. The Knights jumped to a 20-4 lead and never looked back, winning 73-35.

Miller led the Cats with 15 points. Matthew Starkey and Andrew Starkey each scored eight, and Dunnahoo and Sikes each scored two points.

The junior varsity Blackcats lost to Arcadia Valley, 53-45, Jan. 19. Mark Heine led the Cats with 22 points Zander Stephens scored ten. Jan. 22, the Cats lost 51-32 to Ste. Genevieve. Heine scored 23.

The Blackcats play in the MAAA Tournament, starting Saturday.

Girls Basketball Senior Night, Thursday

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball senior night will now be Thursday against Valle. Valle does not have a junior varsity team, so the senior night activities will start at 5:45 p.m. The varsity game will start 15 minutes after the conclusion of the senior activities.

