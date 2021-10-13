 Skip to main content
Blackcats lose to Rebels
The Fredericktown High School football team lost 61-0 to the Central Rebels, Friday night, at Central's homecoming game.

Central scored on several big plays and led 49-0 at halftime and 55-0 after three quarters.

For the Cats offense, Carter Cheaney completed ten passes for 128 yards. Lane Sikes caught six passes for 97 yards. 

Fredericktown is at Doniphan, Friday night.

