Blackcats lose to Valle

The Fredericktown High School football team lost 59-0 to the Valle Warriors, Friday, here.

FHS received the opening kickoff, but was forced to punt. The Warriors took over on their 36 yard line and picked up two first downs before scoring from 32 yards out to make it 7-0 with 8:40 to play in the first quarter.

Valle scored on an interception return to make it 13-0 with 6:41 to play in the first. The Warriors then scored two more times late in the first quarter to take a 27-0 lead. They added four more touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 53-0 at halftime.

Valle scored once more early in the third quarter.

For the Cats, quarterback Carter Cheaney completed five passes for 64 yards. Easton Wood led with three receptions for 39 yards. Andrew Starkey had a 17 yard catch, and Timothy DeSanto had one for eight.

The Cats play at Ste. Genevieve, Friday night. The Dragons are 3-0, coming off a 42-17 victory over Orchard Farm.