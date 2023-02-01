Blackcats pick up MAAA victory over Raiders

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team defeated MAAA large school rival North County, 64-52, Friday, at North County.

The Cats jumped out to a 19-9 first quarter lead and led 27-20 at the half. North County was able to cut the Cats' lead to 42-40 entering the final quarter. In the fourth, the Cats were able to make 13 of 18 free throw attempts, while scoring 22 points to pull away from the Raiders.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 22 points. Mark Heine scored 17, LeeAndrea Catchings and Zander Stephens each scored nine points, Riley Fraire scored six, and Garrett Marler had one.

The Cats lost 64-30 to South Iron, Jan. 24, here.

The Panthers jumped out to a 27-6 first quarter lead and led 38-14 at halftime. The score was 57-24 after three quarters.

Starkey led the Cats with 12 points. Stephens and Heine each scored six, Fraire scored four, and Catchings scored two.

The Cats next scheduled game is in the MAAA Tournament, which begins Saturday.