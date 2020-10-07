Blackcats racing toward MAAA meet

The Fredericktown High School cross country team started the week off Sept. 29, in Farmington for a 2-mile race on the track. Junior Lyndan Gruenke sped his way to another first place victory over runners from Farmington, Arcadia Valley, Potosi, Bismarck, and Ste. Genevieve with a time of 10:12, just 6 seconds shy of the school record for that distance.

October 3, the high school and middle school teams traveled to Cape Notre Dame to compete. Greunke finished fifth place for a medal in the varsity boys division and Andrew Starkey and Braden Braswell both set personal records on the day. Elijah Vance, Matthew Starkey, Caleb Jenkerson, Johnnie Hurst and Ava Laut also ran in the varsity division, and Belle Hanshew and Patience Garland competed in the jv race.

Runners for Kelly A. Burlison Middle School were Ethan Vance, Maggie Greunke, Ava Hovis and Neveah Vigil. The Blackcats will travel to the Potosi Invitational Oct. 10. This race will also be the high school MAAA Conference Meet.

