Blackcats score 42-18 victory at Herman

The Fredericktown High School football team won 42-18 at Herman, Friday night.
Herman got on the scoreboard first on a four-yard touchdown run with 6:11 to play in the first quarter. The Cats then responded by scoring the next 35 points.
Fredericktown knotted the game at 6-6, when quarterback Evan Burrows connected with Hunter Hennen for a 34-yard pass play as time expired in the first quarter.
Burrows next completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Lane Sikes. The quarterback added the 2-point conversion to make it 14-6 with 4:25 to play in the half.
Late in the half, Malachi Kyle rushed for a 2-yard score. TJ Bowling’s PAT made it 21-6 with 51 seconds left in the half.
Fredericktown scored on two big plays, early in the third quarter. Kyle reached the end zone on a 56-yard run and Cohlbe Dunnahoo connected on a 77-yard pass play from Burrows. It was 35-6 with 8:35 to play in the third quarter.
After a Herman touchdown, Kyle scored again, on a 58-yard pass from Burrows to make it 42-12.
For the game, Burrows completed nine of 18 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns. Kyle ran 15 times for 143 yards and a touchdown. Hennen caught three passes for 63 yards and a score. Dunnahoo caught three for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Next up for the Cats is a game Friday, at Potosi. The Trojans are 1-1 and coming off a 10-6 loss to Farmington, last week.
Other scores of local interest include:
Perryville 38-Windsor 18
Valle 42-Ste. Genevieve 7
Poplar Bluff 53-De Soto 6
Central 40-Scott City 26
Kennett 53-Doniphan 7
East Prairie 41-New Madrid County Central 27
Sikeston 28-Dexter 21
North County 41-Francis Howell North 6
Cuba 37-Jefferson 21
