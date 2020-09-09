 Skip to main content
Blackcats score 42-18 victory at Herman
The Fredericktown High School football team won 42-18 at Herman, Friday night.

Herman got on the scoreboard first on a four-yard touchdown run with 6:11 to play in the first quarter. The Cats then responded by scoring the next 35 points.

Fredericktown knotted the game at 6-6, when quarterback Evan Burrows connected with Hunter Hennen for a 34-yard pass play as time expired in the first quarter.

Burrows next completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Lane Sikes. The quarterback added the 2-point conversion to make it 14-6 with 4:25 to play in the half.

Late in the half, Malachi Kyle rushed for a 2-yard score. TJ Bowling’s PAT made it 21-6 with 51 seconds left in the half.

Fredericktown scored on two big plays, early in the third quarter. Kyle reached the end zone on a 56-yard run and Cohlbe Dunnahoo connected on a 77-yard pass play from Burrows. It was 35-6 with 8:35 to play in the third quarter.

After a Herman touchdown, Kyle scored again, on a 58-yard pass from Burrows to make it 42-12.

For the game, Burrows completed nine of 18 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns. Kyle ran 15 times for 143 yards and a touchdown. Hennen caught three passes for 63 yards and a score. Dunnahoo caught three for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Next up for the Cats is a game Friday, at Potosi. The Trojans are 1-1 and coming off a 10-6 loss to Farmington, last week.

Other scores of local interest include:

Perryville 38-Windsor 18

Valle 42-Ste. Genevieve 7

Poplar Bluff 53-De Soto 6

Central 40-Scott City 26

Kennett 53-Doniphan 7

East Prairie 41-New Madrid County Central 27

Sikeston 28-Dexter 21

North County 41-Francis Howell North 6

Cuba 37-Jefferson 21

