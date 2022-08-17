Blackcats scrimmage in preparation for season Aug 17, 2022 38 min ago 0 1 of 6 The Fredericktown High School football team held its "Gatorade" scrimmage, Saturday, at Blackcats Stadium. Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News Cats quarterback Carter Cheaney rolls out away from oncoming rushers during the Aug. 13 scrimmage. The Blackcats will play in their preseason jamboree, at 6 p.m., Aug. 19, at Dexter High School. Freshman quarterback Blake Terry-Brakefield lets a pass go during Saturday's scrimmage. The "Black Team" offense opens a large hole for quarterback Nolan Holland, Saturday. The Cats play the first of three consecutive regular season home games, Aug. 26, against Jefferson. Related to this story