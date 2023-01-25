 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blackcats senior signs with Culver-Stockton

  • Updated
  • 0
Cats Senior Signs With Culver-Stockton

Fredericktown High School senior Triston Lunsford recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue his education at NAIA program Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo. Seated with Triston are his parents Lacey Lunsford and Lindell Lunsford. Standing, from left, are sister Juliana Lunsford, aunt Lisa Hamel, grandmother Kathryn Hamel, grandmother Mary Lynch, girlfriend Keira Francis and Fredericktown soccer coach Leo Sikes.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cats win tourney opener

Cats win tourney opener

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team opened play in the 37th Annual Lady Rebel Christmas Tournament with a 50-35 victory over P…

Blackcats fall to Dragons

Blackcats fall to Dragons

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost its MAAA opener 73-45, to the Ste. Genevieve Dragons, Friday, here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News