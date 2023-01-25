Blackcats senior signs with Culver-Stockton

Fredericktown High School senior Triston Lunsford recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue his education at NAIA program Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo. Seated with Triston are his parents Lacey Lunsford and Lindell Lunsford. Standing, from left, are sister Juliana Lunsford, aunt Lisa Hamel, grandmother Kathryn Hamel, grandmother Mary Lynch, girlfriend Keira Francis and Fredericktown soccer coach Leo Sikes.