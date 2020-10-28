 Skip to main content
Blackcats shutout at East Prairie
Blackcats shutout at East Prairie

The Fredericktown High School football team lost 18-0, Friday at East Prairie.

All of the scoring came in the first 20 minutes of the game. East Prairie had a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added two scoring runs (each at least 35 yards) in the second quarter.

For the game, the Cats gained just 93 yards, all on the ground. East Prairie also gained all of its 264 yards on the ground.

The sixth-seeded Blackcats will open the Class 3, District 1 tournament, Friday at No. 3 seed St. Mary's. The winner will play at Valle, Nov. 6.

