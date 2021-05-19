Blackcats soccer advances to district semifinals

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team won its opening round match in the Class 2, District 1 Tournament, Saturday, at Perryville High School.

The Cats, seeded third, topped sixth seed Festus, 9-1. Fredericktown played No. 2 North County in a semifinal match, Tuesday (after press time). The winner will play at 5 p.m., today for the district championship.

Against Festus, the Cats got on the board early, as Alivia Buxton scored with 37:29 to play in the half. Arika Buxton scored with 28:57 left. The two scored again to make it 4-0, and Alivia Buxton picked up the hat trick with a goal with 19:26 to play to make it 5-0.

Festus scored its goal with 15:23 to play in the first half to make it 5-1, and the Cats' Kyndal Dodd made it 6-1 with a goal with 8:58 to play in the first half.

In the second half, Arika Buxton scored twice and Alivia Buxton scored once to end the game at 9-1.

Alivia Buxton had three assists. Gabbie McFadden and Dodd each had two assists. Katie Crites had one.

The Cats defeated the Sikeston Bulldogs, 6-0, May 11. Ava Penuel scored three times. Alivia Buxton had two goals and two assists. Crites scored the other goal.

