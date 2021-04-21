Blackcats soccer team takes fifth place in tourney

The Fredericktown High School soccer team took fifth place in the Hillsboro Tournament, last week.

In pool play, the Cats tied Perryville, 1-1, April 12, as Ava Penuel scored on an assist from Alivia Buxton.

April 13, the Cats defeated St. Clair, 3-2, Fredericktown got on the board first on an early goal by Arika Buxton. The 1-0 lead held until under 11 minutes remained in the second half. Alivia Buxton scored a pair of goals just a minute apart to give the Blackcats a 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs scored two of their own to close the gap, but Fredericktown held on for the victory. Kyndal Dodd and Loren Kinkead had assists for the Cats.

Thursday, the Cats lost 2-0 to St. Pius. The Lancers scored twice in the second half, while FHS had five shots but was unable to score.

The Cats finished third in their pool and played the host Hillsboro Hawks in the fifth place match, Saturday. Fredericktown won 5-0. Penuel had the hat trick and added an assist for the Cats, and Arika Buxton scored twice and had two assists. Ryleigh Gresham added an assist.

Alivia Buxton was selected to the all-tournament team.

The Cats host Cape Central, Monday.

