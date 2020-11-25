Blackcats split first two in tourney

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost a nail biter in the opening round, then won another close contest in the consolation semifinals of the 94th Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Cats lost 48-47 to Lesterville in the quarterfinals, Saturday. Fredericktown followed with a 51-48, come-from-behind victory over the host Tigers, Monday night. The Blackcats will play Clearwater for fifth place, at 6 p.m., today (Nov. 25).
Monday night, Arcadia Valley jumped to an 11-10 victory in the first quarter. Nate Miller and Andrew Starkey each scored six in the second quarter, but the Tigers increased their lead to 25-22 at halftime. Arcadia Valley increased its lead again in the third quarter and led 39-33 entering the final period.
In the fourth quarter, Fredericktown stepped up its defense and held the Tigers to just nine points. Meanwhile, the Cats scored 18, culminating in Starkey's tie-breaking 3-pointer with three seconds left.
Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 17 points, including eight in the decisive fourth quarter. Miller scored 15, Malachi Kyle scored ten, Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored four, Matthew Starkey scored three, and Mark Heine scored two.
In Saturday's game, the Cats led 16-13 after one quarter and the game was tied at 25-25 at halftime. A 12-8 third quarter gave the Bearcats a 37-33 lead entering the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter started with neither team scoring for nearly two and half minutes. Andrew Starkey made a pair of free throws with 5:38 left in the game. Moments later, he followed with a 3-pointer. After a steal, Miller scored a fast break layup to make it 40-37 Cats with 4:55 to play. The Bearcats then scored seven straight points to regain the lead, 44-40. It was 46-42 with 1:35 left, when Miller made two free throws. With 55 seconds left, Matthew Starkey hit a clutch 3-pointer to give Fredericktown the lead. Lesterville made two free throws with 13.2 seconds left, and the Cats were unable to score as time expired.
Miller led the Cats with 18 points. Andrew Starkey scored 16, Matthews Starkey scored ten, and Josiah White had three.
