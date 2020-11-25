Blackcats split first two in tourney

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost a nail biter in the opening round, then won another close contest in the consolation semifinals of the 94th Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Cats lost 48-47 to Lesterville in the quarterfinals, Saturday. Fredericktown followed with a 51-48, come-from-behind victory over the host Tigers, Monday night. The Blackcats will play Clearwater for fifth place, at 6 p.m., today (Nov. 25).

Monday night, Arcadia Valley jumped to an 11-10 victory in the first quarter. Nate Miller and Andrew Starkey each scored six in the second quarter, but the Tigers increased their lead to 25-22 at halftime. Arcadia Valley increased its lead again in the third quarter and led 39-33 entering the final period.

In the fourth quarter, Fredericktown stepped up its defense and held the Tigers to just nine points. Meanwhile, the Cats scored 18, culminating in Starkey's tie-breaking 3-pointer with three seconds left.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 17 points, including eight in the decisive fourth quarter. Miller scored 15, Malachi Kyle scored ten, Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored four, Matthew Starkey scored three, and Mark Heine scored two.