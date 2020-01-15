{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High School boys’ basketball team split a pair of MAAA games last week.

Wednesday, the Cats won at Bismarck, 73-19. Fredericktown led 26-2 after one quarter and 45-12 at halftime.

Grant Shankle led the Cats with 15 points. Seth Laut scored 13, Andrew Starkey, Dawson Buford, and Nate Miller each scored eight, Matthew Starkey had six, Alex Sikes scored four, Lane Sikes, Levi Burns, and Josiah White each scored three points, and Ethan Flanagan had two.

Friday night, the Cats lost 81-39 to Central, here.

The Cats are at De Soto today and at Ste. Genevieve, Friday.

Girls basketball ‘hits the road’

The Fredericktown High School girls’ basketball team played the first of three road games this week, Monday, at Jefferson. The Jays topped the Cats 54-50.

The Cats led 10-7 after one quarter and 27-22 at the half. Jefferson scored 16 in each of the third and fourth quarters, while holding the Cats to 11 and 12, respectively.

Kyndal Dodd led the Cats with 19 points. Mallory Mathes scored 14. Kayleigh Slinkard had eight points, Linley Rehkop had seven, and Evann Davis scored two. Dodd had 11 rebounds, and Mathes had seven assists.

Last week Fredericktown lost 64-35 to South Iron, Thursday, here. The Panthers led just 12-11 after one quarter, but put the game away with a 24-11 second.

Mathes scored 15 for the Cats and Dodd added 12. Kylee Maddox and Lydia Mell each scored four points. Slinkard had eight rebounds.

Next up, the Blackcats played at Doniphan Tuesday night (after press time) and they are at Ste. Genevieve, Thursday.

