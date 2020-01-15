The Fredericktown High School boys’ basketball team split a pair of MAAA games last week.
Wednesday, the Cats won at Bismarck, 73-19. Fredericktown led 26-2 after one quarter and 45-12 at halftime.
Grant Shankle led the Cats with 15 points. Seth Laut scored 13, Andrew Starkey, Dawson Buford, and Nate Miller each scored eight, Matthew Starkey had six, Alex Sikes scored four, Lane Sikes, Levi Burns, and Josiah White each scored three points, and Ethan Flanagan had two.
Friday night, the Cats lost 81-39 to Central, here.
The Cats are at De Soto today and at Ste. Genevieve, Friday.
Girls basketball ‘hits the road’
You have free articles remaining.
The Fredericktown High School girls’ basketball team played the first of three road games this week, Monday, at Jefferson. The Jays topped the Cats 54-50.
The Cats led 10-7 after one quarter and 27-22 at the half. Jefferson scored 16 in each of the third and fourth quarters, while holding the Cats to 11 and 12, respectively.
Kyndal Dodd led the Cats with 19 points. Mallory Mathes scored 14. Kayleigh Slinkard had eight points, Linley Rehkop had seven, and Evann Davis scored two. Dodd had 11 rebounds, and Mathes had seven assists.
Last week Fredericktown lost 64-35 to South Iron, Thursday, here. The Panthers led just 12-11 after one quarter, but put the game away with a 24-11 second.
Mathes scored 15 for the Cats and Dodd added 12. Kylee Maddox and Lydia Mell each scored four points. Slinkard had eight rebounds.
Next up, the Blackcats played at Doniphan Tuesday night (after press time) and they are at Ste. Genevieve, Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.