The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team came from behind to defeat the West County Bulldogs, 55-45, Feb. 16, here.

Fredericktown trailed for most of the game, as the Bulldogs held a 9-7 lead after one quarter and a 23-19 advantage at the half. Fredericktown was able to trim the West County lead to 37-36 entering the final period.

In the fourth quarter, the Cats clamped down on defense holding the Bulldogs to just eight points. On offense, Fredericktown made five 3-pointers in the final quarter.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 20 points. Mark Heine scored 14, Riley Fraire scored 11, Zander Stephens scored nine, and LeeAndrea Catchings scored one point.

February 17, the Cats lost a makeup game 88-52, at Central.

The conference champ Rebels led from the start, jumping to a 27-13 first quarter lead and increasing the margin to 45-25 at halftime. The score was 66-33 entering the fourth period.

Starkey led four Cats in double figures with 13 points. Fraire scored 12, Heine scored 11, and Stephens scored ten. Jordan Collier and Brayden McMinn each scored two points, and Ryan Souden scored one.

The Cats finish the regular season, Thursday, at Herculaneum. The Class 4, District 1 Tournament begins Feb. 27, at Dexter High School. The Cats received the fifth seed and will play No. 4 Kennett at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 27. The winner will play top-seed and host Dexter at 5:30 p.m., March 1.