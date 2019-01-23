Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team defeated Arcadia Valley on the road and lost to Potosi at home, last week.

The Cats won 61-59, Tuesday at A.V.

Arcadia Valley had small leads after one quarter (12-10) and at the half (26-25).

The Tigers pulled ahead 48-45 heading into the final period. In the fourth, the Cats's defense held the home squad to just 11 points. Noah Korokis scored all eight of his points in the final period and the Cats pulled ahead.

Grant Shankle led the Cats with 20 points. Dylan St. Clair scored ten, Seth Laut and Alex Sikes each scored nine, Korokis had eight, and Logan Winkelman scored five.

Friday night, the Cats lost 76-57 to Potosi on homecoming at FHS.

The Cats trailed just 37-32 at the half, but a 21-9 third quarter allowed the Trojans to pull away.

Winkelman led the Cats with 22 points, St. Clair added 12, Shankle had eight and Laut scored seven.

The Cats play at North County, Friday.

