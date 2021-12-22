Blackcats split with MAAA opponents

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won 60-26, Dec. 14, at Bismarck.

Fredericktown led 17-5 after one quarter behind eight points from Riley Fraire. The Cats got six more from Andrew Starkey in the second quarter and led 28-15 at the half. The third quarter was the Cats' best. They scored 21 in the period and led 49-21.

For the game, Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 25 points. Matthew Starkey had 11, Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored seven, Eli Aslinger had five, and Carter Cheaney had two.

December 15, the Cats lost 49-44, at Valle. The Warriors led 7-6 after one quarter, and exploded for a 19-6 second quarter to take a 26-12 halftime lead. Fredericktown cut the deficit to ten points, 37-27, entering the final period.

In the game, Andrew Starkey scored 15 points. Fraire scored 12, Dunnahoo scored ten, Matthew Starkey had five, and Lane Sikes scored two.

FHS girls fall to Bulldogs

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost 37-31, to West County, Dec. 16, here.

A close first quarter ended with the visitors ahead 8-7. The second quarter proved to be the difference in the game, as the Cats were outscored 12-4 and trailed 20-11 at halftime. The Cats scored 11 straight points to open the third quarter and take a 22-20 lead. Four different players scored for the Cats. West County then scored the final nine points of the period and led 29-22 entering the fourth. Kyndal scored with 1:31 to play in the game to tie the score at 31-31. West County made a basket and four free throws to close out the game.

Dodd led the Cats with 11 points, ten rebounds, and three blocked shots. P.J. Reutzel scored seven points, Kylee Maddox scored six, Lydia Mell scored four, Ava Penuel scored two, and Amelia Miller scored one point.

