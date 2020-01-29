The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost three games in seven days by a combined total of eight points. January 21, the Cats lost 57-56 to Arcadia Valley, here. January 24, Farmington defeated Fredericktown, 51-48, in Fredericktown. January 27, the Cats lost 59-55 at Ste. Genevieve.
Monday night was a makeup game for the Dragons and the Blackcats in Ste. Gen.
Fredericktown took advantage of ten first quarter points from Grant Shankle to take a 16-9 lead. Seth Laut had six in the second quarter as the Cats increased their lead to 32-22 at the break. The Dragons were able to trim the lead to 45-41 entering the final period, despite six points form Nathan Miller in the third.
Shankle led the Cats with 18 points. Laut scored 16, and Miller added 11. Andrew Starkey and Dawson Buford each had four, and Alex Sikes scored two.
Friday night, the Cats lost their second straight close contest at home, 51-48 to Farmington. The Knights led 15-10 after one quarter and 21-20 at the half. Farmington's lead was 34-31 entering the final period. Nathan Miller tied the game at 48-48 with a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter. The Knights grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and made a 3-pointer with just a few seconds left to win it.
Laut led the Cats with 18 points. Shankle added 16. Miller scored six, Sikes had five, Starkey scored two, and Buford had one.
Just three points have separated the Blackcats and the Arcadia Valley Tigers over their two games this season. But, the three point differential has been the product of a pair of victories for the Tigers. November 25, the Tigers defeated the Cats 51-49, at A.V.
January 21, the Tigers won 57-56 at Fredericktown. The game was close after Arcadia Valley scored the first five points of the contest. Fredericktown rallied late in the first quarter and trailed 11-10 after one. The Tigers' lead was 24-22 at the half. A 21-point third quarter helped the Tigers increase their lead to 45-38 with a period to play. In the fourth quarter, the Cats got ten points and three 3-pointers from Andrew Starkey and six more points form Alex Sikes, but they were unable to tie the game.
Starkey led with 14 for the game. Sikes and Nate Miller each scored 13. Grant Shankle had ten, and Seth Laut had four points.
The junior varsity Cats defeated the Tigers, 56-47. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored 17 in the first half and 19 overall to lead the Cats. Lane Sikes scored 13, Matthew Starkey had ten, Mark Heine scored eight, Jerry Couch had four points, and Timothy Smallen scored two.
The Cats play at Potosi, Friday.
