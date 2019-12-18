The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team improved to 5-1 with a pair of home victories last week.
The Cats defeated Herculaneum 57-39, Thursday and they won 62-31 over Perryville, Friday.
Against Herculaneum, FHS jumped to an 11-8 first quarter lead behind a trio of 3-pointers by Nate Miller. The Cats scored 20 in their second quarter, as four different players hit from behind the arc and the Fredericktown lead was 31-18 at the break.
Seth Laut scored six in a 16-9 third quarter.
Miller led the team with 16 points. Laut scored 12, and Grant Shankle scored 11. Matthew Starkey scored six, Andrew Starkey had five, Malachi Kyle scored three, and Alex Sikes and Dawson Buford each had two points.
Friday night, the Cats led 13-4 after one quarter and 26-18 at the half. The Blackcats doubled their score with 26 points in the third quarter. Shankle scored eight in the period and a three different Cats scored six. Fredericktown led 52-25 heading into the final period.
For the game, Shankle and Andrew Starkey led five Cats in double figures with 12 points, each. Miller had 11, and Sikes and Laut each scored ten. Kyle had six points and Buford had one.
In junior varsity action, Fredericktown defeated Herculaneum 62-42. Matthew Starkey scored 14 points. Cohlbe Dunnahoo and Jerry Couch each scored 11, and Lane Sikes had seven. Heine and Smallen each scored five, Andrew Starkey had four, Smith had three, and Lunsford scored two points.
The junior varsity Cats lost 42-40 to Perryville. Matthew Starkey scored 22 points. Sikes had nine, Heine scored four, Dunnahoo scored three, and Rogers had two.
The Cats play at Valle, tonight (Dec. 18) in Ste. Genevieve. They play in the Central Christmas Tournament, beginning Dec. 26. Fredericktown is seeded ninth in the 16-team tourney and will play No. 8 Jefferson at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 26.
Girls basketball tops St. Vincent
The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team defeated St. Vincent, 42-34, Thursday in Perryville.
Fredericktown jumped ahead 15-10 after one quarter and 26-17 at halftime. Kyndal Dodd led the Cats offense with 13 points. Linley Rehkop scored 11, Mallory Mathes scored ten, Kayleigh Slinkard scored five, Evann Davis had two, and Shayna Russom had one point. Dodd added 12 rebounds and seven steals. Mathes had five assists.
The girls host West County (Thursday) and Woodland (Friday) this week. The Cats are seeded seventh in the Lady Rebel Christmas Tournament which gets started right after Christmas. Fredericktown will play No. 2 South Iron at 1 p.m., Dec. 26, at Central High School.
