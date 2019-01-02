The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team was seeded 11th in the 63rd annual Central Christmas Tournament, last week in Park Hills.
The Cats opened tournament play, Thursday night with a 71-68 upset of No. 6 Potosi. It was the Cats’ seventh victory of the season, surpassing last year’s season total.
The Cats jumped to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter and still led 22-14 after one period. Alex Sikes scored to open the second and give FHS another double digit lead. Potosi battled back, however, and the Cats’ lead was just 36-33 at halftime.
The Cats Grant Shankle capped a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer and a layup and Fredericktown pulled ahead 47-33. Once again, Potosi battled back. The Fredericktown lead was just 51-49 entering the final period.
Potosi hit consecutive 3-pointers to grab a 60-56 lead. The Cats tied the game on two free throws by Shankle and a basket by Logan Winkelman. Potosi briefly regained the lead, but Winkelman scored with 2:18 to play to give the Cats a 65-64 lead. Potosi was unable to forge another comeback.
Shankle scored 22 points (15 in the second half) to lead the Cats. Winkelman finished with 11 points, Nate Miller had nine, Dylan St. Clair had eight, Alex Sikes had seven, Noah Korokis and Colton Rehkop scored five each, and Seth Laut had four.
After defeating the Trojans, the Cats’ task got much more difficult, as they had to meet No. 2 seed South Iron the following evening. It was Fredericktown’s first trip to the tourney’s quarterfinals in ten years.
South Iron, which handed the Cats a 78-47 defeat in the second round of the Arcadia Valley Tournament, won this contest, 81-57.
Fredericktown trailed by just four points late in the first quarter before a pair of 3-pointers increased the lead to 20-13 after one. The Cats got as close as four points in the second quarter but trailed 39-26 at the half. The game entered the fourth quarter with South Iron ahead 60-39. Fredericktown got as close as 63-53 with 4:27 to play in the game.
Colton Rehkop led the Cats with 20 points. Grant Shankle scored 13.
The loss dropped the Cats to the fifth place bracket where they met No. 7 seed Ste. Genevieve. Both teams were playing their third game in three nights, Saturday. The Dragons prevailed, 75-50.
Ste. Genevieve led 16-9 after one quarter and 38-21 at halftime. The score entering the final quarter was 59-35.
Laut led the Cats with 13 points, and Winkelman had 11.
The two teams meet again Friday, as the Cats host the Dragons at FHS.
