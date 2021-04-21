Blackcats track team competes at Festus, Farmington

The Blackcats track and field team traveled to Festus April 13 to compete at the Tiger Town Invitational against a field of tough competitors.

Even though the Blackcats only brought home one medal, 10 personal bests were set on the day, and there were many great performances all around. The following athletes scored points:

Patrick Sikes - 4th place in the 110 hurdles--15.71; 4th place 300 hurdles--45.68

Lyndan Gruenke - 3rd place 3200--10:23.08; 7th place 1600--4:45.65

Brayden Lee - 4th place Shot Put--13.07 meters

Marshall Long - 4th place Discus--40.34m

Linley Rehkop - 8th place Long Jump--4.35m

The following athletes set personal records at Festus: Braden Braswell, Mark Heine, Josh Hunt, Caleb Jenkerson, Nolan Sullivan, Gage Tinnin, Patience Garland, Corgan Gerler, Ava Laut, Gruenke and Rehkop.

The team traveled to Farmington, April 16 for the Simpson Relays. It was another competitive meet, with 16 schools represented. The Blackcats brought home eight medals on the day, with the following seven athletes scoring points for the team: