The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won the consolation championship of the MAAA Tournament, defeating Arcadia Valley, 45-44, Saturday, at Valley High School in Caledonia.

The Cats appeared to be on their way to an easy victory, as they grabbed a 21-8 first quarter lead. The Tigers then rallied to tie the game at 23-23 at halftime. The game remained tied at 36-36 heading into the final period.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 23 points. Riley Fraire scored ten, Zander Stephens scored seven, and Mark Heine had five.

The Cats reached the consolation final by defeating Bismarck, 64-41, Feb. 8, at Mineral Area College.

In the game, Starkey scored his 1,500th career point on a 3-pointer, early in the third quarter.

The Cats led 18-8 after one quarter and 30-17 at halftime. Fredericktown scored 21 in the third quarter to grab a 51-26 lead.

Starkey finished the game with 28 points. Fraire scored 13, Stephens had ten, LeeAndrea Catchings scored six, Heine had four, and Josh Collier scored three.

Fredericktown continued regular season play, Monday (Feb. 13), hosting St. Vincent on senior night. Blackcats seniors Jordan Collier, Riley Fraire, Andrew Starkey, Mark Heine, and Garrett Marler and their parents were recognized prior to the game.

The visiting Indians won 61-52.

St. Vincent led 19-11 after one quarter and 35-22 at halftime. The Cats trimmed the deficit to 44-38 after three quarters.

Starkey led the team with 28 points. Fraire scored 13, Heine had five, Catchings scored four, and Stephens scored two.

The Cats host West County Thursday.