Blackcats win district opener, fall in semifinals

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won its opening round game in the Class 4, District 2 Tournament, Saturday, here. The Cats, seeded fourth, defeated fifth seed St. Clair, 46-36.

Monday, Fredericktown lost 72-47 at No. 1 seeded Ste. Genevieve in the district semifinals.

The game was tied at 14-14 after one quarter, as Nate Miller scored seven for the Cats. The Dragons scored 17 in the second quarter to take a 31-26 lead into the break. A 17-4 third quarter ended the Cats' hopes of a comeback.

Miller led with 15 points. Andrew Starkey had 14, Matthew Starkey had seven, Hunter Hennen scored four, Lane Sikes scored three, and Dawson Buford and Cohlbe Dunnahoo each scored two.

In the semifinals, Saturday, here. It was a low-scoring, back and forth game. St. Clair's Zachary Brown and Chase Walters got three layups, each, as the visiting Bulldogs took a 12-8 lead after one quarter.

With two minutes to play in the first half, the Bulldogs got their largest lead of the game at 20-13. Then Miller made a basket, and Andrew Starkey hit a 3-pointer. With 21 seconds left in the half, Andrew Starkey hit a pair of free throws to tie the game. After a St. Clair miss, Miller made a basket at the buzzer to give FHS a 22-20 lead at the half.