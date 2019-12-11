The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team defeated Kingston, 52-43, Monday, here.
The Cougars jumped to a 5-0 lead before Fredericktown rallied to take a 13-12 first quarter advantage. The lead increased to 27-20 at the half and 43-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
Seth Laut led the Cats with 13 points, all in the first half. Grant Shankle scored 11, Nate Miller had ten, Alex Sikes scored eight, Levi Burns scored six, and Andrew Starkey had four points.
The Cats host Herculaneum, Thursday and Perryville, Friday.
The junior varsity Cats topped Kingston, 53-43. Lane Sikes led the cats with 12 points. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored ten, Matt Starkey scored nine, Elijah Rogers had seven, Jerry Couch scored four, Mark Heine scored two, and Tim Smallen had one.
You have free articles remaining.
Girls basketball team completes tourney
The FHS girls finished play in their home tournament, Saturday.
Fredericktown lost 49-33 to Perryville in the fifth place contest, Saturday afternoon. Linley Rehkop led the Cats with ten points. Next were Evann Davis with nine, Kyndal Dodd with eight, and Kylee Maddox with six.
The Cats lost 72-50 to Central, in Thursday tourney game. Mallory Mathes led the Cats with 16 points. Dodd had ten.
Fredericktown plays at St. Vincent, Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.