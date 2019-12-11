{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team defeated Kingston, 52-43, Monday, here.

The Cougars jumped to a 5-0 lead before Fredericktown rallied to take a 13-12 first quarter advantage. The lead increased to 27-20 at the half and 43-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

Seth Laut led the Cats with 13 points, all in the first half. Grant Shankle scored 11, Nate Miller had ten, Alex Sikes scored eight, Levi Burns scored six, and Andrew Starkey had four points.

The Cats host Herculaneum, Thursday and Perryville, Friday.

The junior varsity Cats topped Kingston, 53-43. Lane Sikes led the cats with 12 points. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored ten, Matt Starkey scored nine, Elijah Rogers had seven, Jerry Couch scored four, Mark Heine scored two, and Tim Smallen had one.

Girls basketball team completes tourney

The FHS girls finished play in their home tournament, Saturday.

Fredericktown lost 49-33 to Perryville in the fifth place contest, Saturday afternoon. Linley Rehkop led the Cats with ten points. Next were Evann Davis with nine, Kyndal Dodd with eight, and Kylee Maddox with six.

The Cats lost 72-50 to Central, in Thursday tourney game. Mallory Mathes led the Cats with 16 points. Dodd had ten.

Fredericktown plays at St. Vincent, Thursday.

