Blackcats win Homecoming contest over Valle

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won a pair of games last week to improve to 7-1.

Fredericktown defeated the Valle Warriors 50-46 at the FHS Homecoming game, Dec. 16.

Fredericktown led 14-10 after one quarter. In the second quarter, the Cats were outscored 14-6 and they trailed 24-20 at the half. Fredericktown scored 20 in the third quarter to take a 41-38 lead entering the final period.

Nate Miller led the Cats with 17 points. Andrew Starkey had 12 and Matthew Starkey scored ten. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored six points, Lane Sikes scored three, and Dawson Buford scored two.

The Cats defeated Bismarck, 60-20, Dec. 15. Nine different FHS players got into the scorebook, led by Andrew Starkey and Nate Miller with 12 points, each. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored 11, Matthew Starkey scored ten, Lane Sikes and Josiah White each scored four, Dawson Buford and Michael Crabtree each scored three, and Levi Robinson scored one point.

In junior varsity action, the Cats lost 52-36 to Herculaneum, Dec. 10. Fredericktown led 11-10 after one quarter, but fell behind 22-16 at the half and 38-24 after three quarters. Mark Heine led the Cats with 17.