Blackcats win Homecoming contest over Valle

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won a pair of games last week to improve to 7-1.
Fredericktown defeated the Valle Warriors 50-46 at the FHS Homecoming game, Dec. 16.
Fredericktown led 14-10 after one quarter. In the second quarter, the Cats were outscored 14-6 and they trailed 24-20 at the half. Fredericktown scored 20 in the third quarter to take a 41-38 lead entering the final period.
Nate Miller led the Cats with 17 points. Andrew Starkey had 12 and Matthew Starkey scored ten. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored six points, Lane Sikes scored three, and Dawson Buford scored two.
The Cats defeated Bismarck, 60-20, Dec. 15. Nine different FHS players got into the scorebook, led by Andrew Starkey and Nate Miller with 12 points, each. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored 11, Matthew Starkey scored ten, Lane Sikes and Josiah White each scored four, Dawson Buford and Michael Crabtree each scored three, and Levi Robinson scored one point.
In junior varsity action, the Cats lost 52-36 to Herculaneum, Dec. 10. Fredericktown led 11-10 after one quarter, but fell behind 22-16 at the half and 38-24 after three quarters. Mark Heine led the Cats with 17.
December 11, the Cats defeated Perryville 44-41, as Zander Stephens hit the game-winning 3-pointer with seven seconds left. Heine and Garrett Marler led with ten points, each.
Against Valle, the jv Cats fell behind early and trailed 35-22 entering the fourth quarter. They fought to come back, but fell just short, 42-38. Heine scored seven of his team-high 13 in the big fourth quarter. Tim Smallen had ten.
Boys, girls play Saturday, in tourney
The FHS girls basketball team will be back in action in the 35th annual Lady Rebel Christmas Tournament. Fredericktown is the No. 6 seed and will play No. 3 Steelville at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 26.
Fredericktown's boys team will be playing in the 65th Annual Central Christmas Tournament, beginning Dec. 26. The Cats are seeded ninth in the 16-team bracket. They take on the No. 8 Festus Tigers at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 26.