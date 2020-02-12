Blackcats win MAAA Tourney opener

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team opened the MAAA Tournament with a 69-53 victory over West County, Saturday, in Leadwood.

The seventh-seeded Cats jumped to an 18-12 lead over the No. 10 Bulldogs in the first quarter, as Grant Shankle scored nine of his team-high 24. The Cats increased their lead to 34-24 at the half and 58-36 after three quarters.

Blackcats joining Shankle in double digits were Andrew Starkey with 16 points and Nate Miller with 15. Seth Laut had six points Dawson Buford scored five, Levi Burns scored two, and Alex Sikes scored one.

The victory moved the Cats to the quarterfinals against No. 2 North County, Tuesday night (after press time).

February 4, the Cats hosted North County for Senior Night. Fredericktown staged a big second half comeback but fell just short, losing 58-56.

The Cats trailed 20-13 after one quarter and 34-21 at halftime. The Cats outscored North County 18-12 in the third to cut the deficit to seven points.

Shankle led the team with 17. Miller scored 14, Starkey had ten, Buford scored seven, Sikes had six, and Laut scored two points.

In the junior varsity contest, the Cats topped the Raiders, 44-29. Cohlbe Dunnahoo led the Cats with 13. Mark Heine scored ten, Matthew Starkey had eight, Timothy Smallen and Elijah Rogers each scored four, Lane Sikes had three, and Jerry Couch scored two points.

