Blackcats win senior night game over Eagles

The Fredericktown High School football team held its pink out night and senior night, Friday.

The Cats defeated the East Prairie Eagles 50-14 to end their regular season at 3-6.

Fredericktown kicked off to start the game, but forced a punt. On their second play from scrimmage, the Cats scored on a 46-yard pass from Carter Cheaney to Lane Sikes. It was 6-0 with 10:15 to play in the first quarter.

After another Eagles' punt, Cheaney connected with Koda Hodge for a ten-yard scoring pass. It was 12-0 with 5:38 left in the first quarter.

The Cats got the ball right back after recovering an East Prairie fumble. Caleb Walker scored on a 24-yard run to make it 19-0 with 4:46 left in the first.

The Eagles scored to trim the lead to 19-6.

Both teams failed to score on their next two possessions, and the Cats took over with 8:05 to play in the half. Cheaney hit Sikes for 28 yards to the Eagles' 20. From there, Fredericktown's Matthew Starkey took a screen pass, followed his blockers and broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone. It was 26-6.

Fredericktown added another touchdown pass from Cheaney to Cohlbe Dunnahoo for one yard. It was 32-6 at halftime.