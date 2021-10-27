Blackcats win senior night game over Eagles

The Fredericktown High School football team held its pink out night and senior night, Friday.
The Cats defeated the East Prairie Eagles 50-14 to end their regular season at 3-6.
Fredericktown kicked off to start the game, but forced a punt. On their second play from scrimmage, the Cats scored on a 46-yard pass from Carter Cheaney to Lane Sikes. It was 6-0 with 10:15 to play in the first quarter.
After another Eagles' punt, Cheaney connected with Koda Hodge for a ten-yard scoring pass. It was 12-0 with 5:38 left in the first quarter.
The Cats got the ball right back after recovering an East Prairie fumble. Caleb Walker scored on a 24-yard run to make it 19-0 with 4:46 left in the first.
The Eagles scored to trim the lead to 19-6.
Both teams failed to score on their next two possessions, and the Cats took over with 8:05 to play in the half. Cheaney hit Sikes for 28 yards to the Eagles' 20. From there, Fredericktown's Matthew Starkey took a screen pass, followed his blockers and broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone. It was 26-6.
Fredericktown added another touchdown pass from Cheaney to Cohlbe Dunnahoo for one yard. It was 32-6 at halftime.
Fredericktown scored on a Garrett Marler nine-yard run to make it 38-6 with 5:13 to play in the third quarter.
The Eagles' next drive ended when Cats' defensive lineman Jerry Couch intercepted a pass and ran the ball back for a score to make it 44-6.
The Cats' last score came when Nolan Holland was in at quarterback, and he ran into the end zone from three yards out.
For the game, Marler ran 15 times for 119 yards and a score. Cheaney completed ten of 18 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns. Sikes had four catches for 114 yards and a touchdown.
The Cats will play in the first round of the district tournament, Friday, at Potosi.