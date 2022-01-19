Blackcats win two of three

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team defeated Jefferson, 50-46, Monday night, here, to improve to 7-6 on the season.

The Cats trailed the Jays 8-6 after one quarter, but took a 24-16 lead at the half, as six different players scored in the second quarter. Jefferson tied the game at 30-30 entering the final period. The game stayed close throughout the fourth quarter, as the Cats' Andrew Starkey and Riley Fraire made eight of nine free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, and Jefferson made four 3-pointers in the quarter.

For the Cats, Andrew Starkey ended up with 19 points. Fraire had 17, Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored six, Matthew Starkey scored four, Zander Stephens scored three, and Jerry Couch had one.

January 14, the Cats lost 71-35, at Ste. Genevieve. Dunnahoo led the Cats with 13 points. Andrew Starkey scored ten, and Stephens, Matthew Starkey, and Fraire each scored four.

January 11, the Cats won 68-43, at Lesterville. Andrew Starkey led with 26 points. Dunnahoo scored 15, Fraire had 12, Matthew Starkey scored eight, Isaac Smith scored three, and Stephens and Couch each scored two.

The Cats host Farmington, Friday.

Girls defeat Ste. Genevieve

The Blackcats girls basketball team improved to 8-6 on the season with its third victory in a row, 52-27 Thursday, at Ste. Genevieve.

The Cats outscored the Dragons 16-5 in the first quarter and 16-5 in the second quarter to take a 32-10 lead at halftime. The score was 47-17 entering the fourth.

Kyndal Dodd led a balanced Cats scoring attack with 13 points. Ava Penuel scored 12, Lydia Mell had ten, Callie Allgier scored six, PJ Reutzel scored five, Amelia Miller scored four, and Kylee Maddox scored two. Dodd added eight rebounds, and Penuel had seven. Reutzel had six assists.

The Cats host Farmington, Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0