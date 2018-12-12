The Blackcats Basketball Team played three games last week, defeating Kingston and Herculaneum before losing at Perryville.
Monday, the Cats won 80-35 at Kingston. Fredericktown led 35-9 after one quarter and 47-15 at halftime.
Grant Shankle and Logan Winkelman led the Cats with 15 points each. Seth Laut scored ten, Nate Miller had eight, Alex Sikes and Colton Rehkop each scored seven, Dylan St. Clair scored six, Bret Chitwood had five, Clark Penuel scored four, and Ethan Flanagan scored three.
Thursday, the Cats won 67-30, at Herculaneum. The game was close early, with the Cats leading 17-12 after one quarter. A 24-6 second quarter and FHS a commanding 41-18 halftime lead.
Winkelman led the Cats with 18 points. Sikes had ten, Rehkop scored nine, Shankle had eight, Chitwood and St. Clair scored five, and Miller, Laut, and Penuel each scored four.
Friday night, the Cats lost 69-49 at Perryville.
The Pirates jumped to a 15-9 first quarter lead and led 31-20 at halftime.
Shankle led the Cats with nine points. Sikes scored seven, St. Clair had six, Miller scored four, Laut had three, Flanagan, Chitwood, and Winkelman each scored two points, and Noah Korokis scored one.
The Junior Varsity boys topped Perryville 45-38 to go to 2-1 on the season.
The Cats host Valle tonight (Dec. 12).
