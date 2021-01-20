Blackckats defeat Lesterville on Senior Night

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team played three games in the last week.
January 12, the Blackcats defeated Lesterville, 53-31. It was Senior Night for the FHS boys, as the senior players and their parents were recognized between the junior varsity and varsity games against the Bearcats.
Both teams startled slowly in the first half, as Fredericktown led 7-5 after one period and 16-7 at the break. A 21-point third quarter gave Fredericktown a 37-16 lead.
Ten different players got into the scoring column for the home team, led by Cohlbe Dunnahoo with 11 points. Nate Miller had nine, Matthew Starkey had eight, Andrew Starkey had seven, Mark Heine and Lane Sikes each scored four, Hunter Hennen and Michael Crabtree each scored three, and Josiah White had one point.
Friday night, the Cats lost 67-30, at Central.
The Rebels led 15-7 after one quarter and 39-20 at the half. The Central lead grew to 60-30 entering the final period.
Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 11 points. Dunnahoo scored nine, Miller had eight, and Sikes scored two.
Monday (Jan. 18), the Cats lost 57-43, at Jefferson. Both teams scored ten points in the second quarter, and both scored 21 in the fourth quarter. The Jays outscored the Cats 14-2 in the first and 12-10 in the third.
Andrew Starkey led with 14 points. Matthew Starkey scored eight, Dunnahoo scored six, Sikes and Miller each scored five, Dawson Buford and Levi Robinson each scored two, and Hennen scored one point.
The Blackcats host Ste. Genevieve, Friday.
Girls basketball team loses to Central
The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team lost 54-17, Thursday, at Central.
The Cats trailed 13-5 after one quarter and 33-9 at the half.
Linley Rehkop led the Cats with seven points. Kyndal Dodd scored six, and Lydia Mell scored four. Dodd added 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Cats host Ste. Genevieve, Thursday.