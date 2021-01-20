Blackckats defeat Lesterville on Senior Night

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team played three games in the last week.

January 12, the Blackcats defeated Lesterville, 53-31. It was Senior Night for the FHS boys, as the senior players and their parents were recognized between the junior varsity and varsity games against the Bearcats.

Both teams startled slowly in the first half, as Fredericktown led 7-5 after one period and 16-7 at the break. A 21-point third quarter gave Fredericktown a 37-16 lead.

Ten different players got into the scoring column for the home team, led by Cohlbe Dunnahoo with 11 points. Nate Miller had nine, Matthew Starkey had eight, Andrew Starkey had seven, Mark Heine and Lane Sikes each scored four, Hunter Hennen and Michael Crabtree each scored three, and Josiah White had one point.

Friday night, the Cats lost 67-30, at Central.

The Rebels led 15-7 after one quarter and 39-20 at the half. The Central lead grew to 60-30 entering the final period.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 11 points. Dunnahoo scored nine, Miller had eight, and Sikes scored two.