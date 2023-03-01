The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team was not ready for its season to end, Monday night.

The Blackcats overcame a 15-point deficit to roar back and defeat the Kennett Indians, 63-58 in the opening round of the Classic 4, District 1 Tournament, Monday, at Dexter High School. The fifth-seeded Cats will now advance to the district semifinals and take on the top seed and host Bearcats at 5:30 p.m., today (March 1).

Scoring was hard to come by in the first half for the Cats. They led 7-4 midway through the first quarter, but the Indians scored a pair of 3-pointers and pulled ahead 15-10 after one quarter.

Kennett extended its lead to 24-12 with three minutes left until halftime. Andrew Starkey scored eight in the second quarter for Fredericktown, but the Indians still led 28-20 at the break.

Kennett outscored the Cats 12-5 to start the third quarter, building its biggest lead of the game at 40-25. Mark Heine scored and was fouled. He converted the 3-point play, then made a 3-point basket to trim the Indians’ lead to 42-31. Starkey and Zander Stephens each added baskets, and Starkey made a pair of free throws to end the quarter. Kennett still led 47-37 with a period to play.

Fredericktown senior Riley Fraire started the fourth quarter comeback, scoring the Cats’ first six points of the period. Fredericktown trailed 52-43. Then, Starkey scored a basket, a 3-point play, another basket, and a 3-pointer. At the same time, the Cats’ defense clamped down on the Indians. Starkey’s 3-pointer with 3:56 to play tied the game at 53-53. After Kennett missed a pair of free throws, Starkey scored again to the give the Cats a 55-53 lead. Heine made a basket and was fouled. He made the free throw to give the Cats a 58-53 lead. Kennett made a pair of free throws with 2:09 left to trim the FHS lead to three points.

With 53.6 seconds left, Fraire scored to give the Cats a 60-55 lead. The Indians’ defensive pressure forced a ten-second violation, and Kennett’s Ashton Williams made a 3-pointer. Kennett fouled Starkey on the ensuing inbound pass with 30 seconds left. The Cats’ senior sunk both free throws to make it a two-score game at 62-58.

Kennett missed the front end of a one and one, and the Indians sent Starkey back to the free throw line. He made the first free throw giving the Cats a 63-58 lead. The free throw also gave Starkey 33 points in the game and 1,653 for his Blackcats’ career. He broke the school’s career scoring record of 1,652 points, set by Rod Denman in 1972.

Fraire scored 12 for the Cats, including eight in the pivotal fourth quarter. Fellow senior Heine scored 11, all in the second half. LeeAndrea Catchings scored five, and Stephens scored two.

The Cats ended the regular season with a 67-49 loss, Feb. 23, at Herculaneum.

Fredericktown led 15-13 after one quarter and the game was tied at 24-24 at halftime. The home squad exploded for 23 third-quarter points to grab a 47-35 lead.

Starkey led the Cats with 24 points. Heine scored 13, Fraire scored ten, and Stephens scored two.