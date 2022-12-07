 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys lose in overtime at Kingston

  • 0

The Fredericktown boys basketball team lost 73-70, in overtime, Monday at Kingston.

Fredericktown trailed for most of the game. The Cats were down 18-14 after one quarter and 31-24 at halftime. Fredericktown was still down six, 43-37 with a period to play. In the fourth quarter, the Blackcats scored 21 points and led by as many as four, before the Cougars were able to tie the game late and force overtime.

Fredericktown's Andrew Starkey scored ten of his game-high 44 points in the extra session, while Kingston's Cody Yates scored 13 of his 42, including the game-winning 3-pointer.

Riley Fraire scored 12 points and added nine rebounds for FHS. Jordan Collier scored six, Mark Heine scored five, Zander Stephens had two points, and Tim DeSanto scored one.

The Cats (2-2) play at Perryville, Friday night. Their home opener is Dec. 13 against Bismarck.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FHS girls top Arcadia Valley

FHS girls top Arcadia Valley

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team played the first ever girls game in the 96-year history of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News