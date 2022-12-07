Boys lose in overtime at Kingston

The Fredericktown boys basketball team lost 73-70, in overtime, Monday at Kingston.
Fredericktown trailed for most of the game. The Cats were down 18-14 after one quarter and 31-24 at halftime. Fredericktown was still down six, 43-37 with a period to play. In the fourth quarter, the Blackcats scored 21 points and led by as many as four, before the Cougars were able to tie the game late and force overtime.
Fredericktown's Andrew Starkey scored ten of his game-high 44 points in the extra session, while Kingston's Cody Yates scored 13 of his 42, including the game-winning 3-pointer.
Riley Fraire scored 12 points and added nine rebounds for FHS. Jordan Collier scored six, Mark Heine scored five, Zander Stephens had two points, and Tim DeSanto scored one.
The Cats (2-2) play at Perryville, Friday night. Their home opener is Dec. 13 against Bismarck.