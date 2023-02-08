The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost 53-41 to Farmington, Feb. 4, in the first round of the MAAA Tournament, at Valley (Caledonia) High School.

The Cats trailed 17-12 after one quarter and 29-21 at halftime. A 13-7 third quarter gave the Knights a 42-28 lead entering the fourth.

Andrew Starkey and Zander Stephens led the Cats with 12 points, each. LeeAndrea Catchings scored eight, Mark Heine scored six, Riley Fraire had two points, and Garrett Marler had one.

The Cats will take on Bismarck, at 7 p.m., today (Feb. 8), at Mineral Area College. The winner will play at 3:30 p.m., Jan. 11, at Valley.