The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost to top-seeded Dexter, 52-41, in the semifinals of the Class 4, District 1 Tournament, March 1, at Dexter.

The Cats jumped to an early lead, as Riley Fraire scoffed in the paint, Zander Stephens made a corner 3-pointer, and Mark Heine made a steal and a basket. The Cats led 7-2, when Dexter called a timeout with 5:22 to play in the first quarter. Dexter scored four quick points before the Cats’ Andrew Starkey made a 3-pointer. Fredericktown led 10-9 heading to the second period.

Dexter scored 11 seconds into the second to take its first lead of the contest. Stephens and Fraire each scored for Fredericktown, but the Bearcats scored seven straight points to take a 23-14 lead. Fraire added a tip-in for the Cats, who trailed 24-16 at halftime.

Dexter increased its lead to 34-22 late in the third quarter, but Heine and Starkey each made 3-pointers. The Blackcats outscored the Bearcats 12-11 in the third. It was 35-28 with a quarter to play.

Fredericktown got no closer than seven points in the final period, as Dexter scored 17.

Fraire and Starkey led the Cats with ten points each. Stephens scored nine, Heine had seven, and LeeAndrea Catchings scored five points.