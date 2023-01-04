Boys reach consolation final

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team lost the consolation final, 46-45 to Farmington, culminating four games in four days for the Cats at the Central Christmas Tournament, last week.

December 27, the Cats lost 68-52 to Potosi in the opening round of the tournament. The Cats trailed 19-15 after one quarter and 35-26 at haltime. The deficit was 52-37 entering the fourth quarter.

For the game, Andrew Starkey led with 25 points. Riley Fraire scored 12, Tim DeSanto, Zander Stephens, and LeeAndrea Catching each scored four, and Mark Heine scored three.

The Cats moved to the consolation bracket, where they first played De Soto, Dec. 28. They defeated the Dragons, 68-45.

Fredericktown led throughout, jumping to an 11-2 advantage after period and 29-11 at halftime. The lead was 49-30 after a high-scoring third period.

Starkey led with 24 points. Fraire scored 17, Heine scored 13, and Catchings and Stephens each scored seven.

December 29, the Cats defeated Crystal City, 54-36. Fredericktown trailed 10-9 after one quarter and the game was tied 21-21 at halftime. Fraire scored eight in the third quarter, leading the Cats to a 37-31 lead.

Starkey scored 24 for FHS. Fraire scored 12, Heine scored seven, Stephens scored five, Catchings had four, and Jordan Collier scored two points.

The Cats lost 46-45 to Farmington in the consolation finals, Dec. 30. Farmington jumped to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter, and took a 33-18 advantage into halftime. The Cats scored 17 in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 40-35.

Fraire led the Cats with 18 points. Heine and Stephens each scored 11, and Starkey scored five.

The Cats host Ste. Genevieve, Friday.