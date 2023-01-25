Boys top Tigers; fall to Jays, Trojans

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team played three times last week.

The Cats opened the week, Jan. 17 with a 74-70, overtime victory at Arcadia Valley. Arcadia Valley led for most of regulation, going ahead 25-18 after one quarter and 43-34 at the half. Fredericktown trimmed the deficit to 52-51 entering the final period. Regulation ended with the team knotted at 65.

Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 34 points. Riley Fraire scored 16, Mark Heine scored 11, Zander Stephens had seven points, and LeeAndrea Catchings and Jordan Collier each scored three.

January 18, the Cats lost 53-43, at Jefferson. The teams were tied at 21-21 at halftime. Fredericktown led 33-31 entering the final quarter, but the Jays scored 22 to secure the victory.

Starkey led with 31 points. Fraire scored ten and Heine and Catchings each scored one point.

Friday night, the Cats lost to Potosi, 63-41, here.

Fredericktown led 13-12 after one quarter. They trailed 35-28 at halftime.

Fraire led with 15 points. Starkey scored 11, and Stephens scored eight.

The Cats play at North County, Friday.