Boys win Thanksgiving tourney opener

The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team defeated Bismarck, 68-51, in the opening round of the 96th Annual Thanksgiving Tournament, Monday, at Arcadia Valley High School.

The No. 3 seed Cats jumped out to a 21-10 lead in the first quarter. Sophomore Riley Fraire led the Cats with 12 points in the opening quarter, including the first two baskets of the game.

With Fredericktown leading 4-0 with 6:28 to play in the first quarter, FHS senior Andrew Starkey drove down the lane for a basket. After the basket, Starkey, who entered the game with 999 career points, was recognized for crossing the 1,000-point plateau.

Fredericktown increased its lead to 33-20 at halftime. In the third quarter, Starkey scored 17 and the Cats increased their lead to 20 points, 54-34.

For the game, Starkey led with 38 point. Fraire scored 19. Mark Heine scored five, and Jordan Collier and Zander Stephens each scored three.

The Cats advance to the semifinals and play No. 2 seed West County at 8 p.m., today (Nov. 23).