Fredericktown High School's boys basketball team was eliminated from the Class 4, District 1 Tournament by the Notre Dame Bulldogs, Saturday, at Cape Central High School.
The third-seeded Bulldogs defeated the No. 6 Blackcats, 44-31.
The game got off to a slow start for the FHS offense. Notre Dame led 8-0, and held the Cats scoreless until Colton Rehkop made a 3-pointer with 1:50 to play in the first quarter. Rehkop added another 3-pointer with 39.2 seconds left and the Bulldogs led 8-6 after one period.
Logan Winkelman tied the game 20 seconds into the second quarter with a pair of free throws. It remained close as Notre Dame led 17-14 with 2:40 to play in the half. The Bulldogs got a 3-pointer, an alley-oop dunk, and a free throw to end the half and take a 23-16 lead.
The Cats got a a basket and a free throw to cut the Notre Dame lead to 25-19. Midway through the third quarter, the Cats got to within five when Rehkop scored back to back baskets. The period ended with the Bulldogs ahead 32-25.
Notre Dame scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to go ahead by ten, thwart any Cats' comeback.
Rehkop led the Cats with 12 points. Logan Winkelman scored eight, Seth Laut had seven, and Alex Sikes scored four.
The Cats lost their final regular season game, 60-37, at Farmington, Feb. 21.
Fredericktown fell behind 12-5 after one quarter and 22-9 at the half. The score was 43-26 entering the final quarter.
Winkelman led the Cats with 15 points. Dylan St. Clair scored eight, Alex Sikes had six, Laut had five, and Clark Penuel scored three.
In the JV contest, Farmington defeated Fredericktown, 60-41.
The Cats trailed 13-7 after one quarter, but just 23-20 at the half. The third quarter turned out to be the difference maker, as the Knights scored 25 points to pull away, 48-29.
Matthew Starkey led the Cats with 22 points, while making six 3-pointers. Cohlbe Dunnahoo scored eight, Aiden Elrod scored five, and Dawson Buford, Houston Bradford, and Evan Burrows each scored two points.
