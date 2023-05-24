Four Fredericktown High School track athletes competed in the Class 3 Sectional 1 Meet, May 20, at Hillsboro High School.

Those finished in the top four at the sectional meet advance to compete in the Class 3 State Meet, May 26-27, in Jefferson City.

Senior Linley Rehkop placed third in the javelin with a throw of 35.59 meters. Junior Ava Penuel was fifth in the javelin at 31.75 meters.

Rehkop also placed third in the long jump at 4.8 meters. Sophomore Kinleigh Gresham placed fifth in the long jump at 4.61 meters.

Rehkop was fifth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.24 seconds.

Penuel placed third in the discus at 33.02 meters.

Senior TJ Bowling was fourth in the shot put at 14.51 meters and fifth in the discus at 35.38 meters.

Penuel will compete in the discus and Bowling in the shot put, Friday, at Jefferson City High School. Rehkop will compete in the javelin and long jump, Saturday.