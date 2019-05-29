{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericktown High School sent three athletes competing in four events to the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 state track meet, Saturday, at Audrey J. Walton Track & Field facility on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Fredericktown’s Alex Sikes took 13th in the girls javelin with a throw of 103-feet-eight-inches.

Patrick Sikes was fifth in the 110 High Hurdles with a school record time of 15.17 seconds.

Blaine Fingers was seventh in the 400 Meter Dash at 51.31 and took second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 21.88 seconds.

Both Fingers and Patrick Sikes made all state. The 14 points they accumulated were good for a tie for 12th place among the more than 50 boys teams in attendance.

